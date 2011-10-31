* Boeing expects 550 new jobs by 2015
* Program relies on continued NASA funding
* Boeing CST-100 vying to taxi astronauts to space station
(Adds details, quotes)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Oct 31 Boeing Co (BA.N)
will bring hundreds of jobs to Florida by basing a program to
develop passenger spaceships at the Kennedy Space Center, first
for NASA and later for commercial use, officials said on
Monday.
Boeing's plans will ease some of the pain over thousands of
job losses in the so-called Space Coast region of central
Florida from the end of NASA's space shuttle program earlier
this year.
Boeing will ramp up its workforce to about 550 by 2015 to
make, test and operate the seven-passenger spaceships, called
CST-100s, said John Mulholland, vice president and program
manager of commercial programs for Boeing Space Exploration.
"Florida's selection made sense because of the skilled
local workforce, the outstanding facilities and the proximity
of our NASA customer," he said at a ceremony at the former
space shuttle processing hangar where the new venture will be
based.
The company currently employs about 200 people on the
CST-100 program nationwide, including 30 in Florida.
Space Florida, a state-backed agency working to expand
space-related businesses, is a partner in the project, serving
as Boeing's landlord.
"If anyone had any doubts that Kennedy Space Center would
remain open for business, this agreement allowing Space Florida
to lay the groundwork for a world-class commercial space
industry here should put that notion to rest," said NASA deputy
administrator Lori Garver.
The Obama administration is requesting $850 million for the
fiscal year that began Oct. 1 to invest in commercial passenger
spaceships.
With the shuttle fleet's retirement, the United States is
dependent on Russia to fly astronauts to the International
Space Station, a $100 billion project of 16 nations that orbits
240 miles (386 km) above Earth.
"The next era of space exploration won't wait, and so we
can't wait for Congress to do its job and give our space
program the funding it needs," President Barack Obama said in a
statement.
SPACE LEADERSHIP
"That's why my administration will be pressing forward, in
partnership with Space Florida and the private sector, to
create jobs and make sure America continues to lead the world
in exploration and discovery."
Under the agreement, Space Florida will take over
maintenance and operations of the Orbiter Processing Facility
Bay 3 from NASA. The shuttle hangars are among dozens of
specialized shuttle facilities at the Kennedy Space Center that
the U.S. government no longer needs.
Space Florida, which is structured to partner with a wide
range of entities including federal and local agencies,
research institutes and commercial companies, plans to invest
up to about $50 million in the Boeing project, agency President
Frank DiBello said.
"There could well be access to financing beyond that,
depending on the nature of the work to be done," DiBello told
reporters. "We are making these capital investments in return
for job creation, which is an economic benefit to the state."
Boeing's project, however, is dependent on congressional
support of NASA's Commercial Crew program, which is partly
funding the CST-100 work, and on winning an upcoming NASA
contract to continue the spaceship's development.
Boeing is one of four firms receiving NASA funds to develop
space taxis. The others are:
* Space Exploration Technologies, a privately owned company
founded and overseen by Internet entrepreneur Elon Musk;
* Sierra Nevada Corp, which is working on a winged space
plane that resembles the shuttle;
* Blue Origin, a startup company owned by Amazon founder
Jeff Bezos.
Turning over transportation to and from the space station
to private firms is designed to free up NASA money for a
heavy-lift rocket and deep-space capsule that can travel to
asteroids, the moon and other destinations beyond the station.
Russia currently charges NASA about $350 million a year for
space flight services.
(Editing by Tom Brown)