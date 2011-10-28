* Deal would bring Boeing space taxi work to Florida
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Oct 28 Boeing Co (BA.N)
plans to build space taxis at a mothballed space shuttle
processing hangar at Kennedy Space Center in central Florida,
according to company sources.
The company has reached agreement with Space Florida, a
state-backed agency working to expand space-related businesses
in Florida, to lease the Orbiter Processing Hangar Bay 3 at the
center, Boeing spokeswoman Susan Wells said on Friday.
Wells said details of the lease agreement would be
announced on Monday. Sources familiar with the plan said it
would center on the space taxi manufacturing venture.
Kennedy Space Center is drafting a master plan for a
revamped spaceport that, in addition to supporting future NASA
spacecraft, will host commercial, military and international
customers.
Boeing is one of four companies NASA is sponsoring to
develop spaceships that can ferry astronauts to the
International Space Station, a $100 billion project of 16
nations orbiting 240 miles (386 km) above Earth.
With the retirement of NASA's space shuttles this summer,
the United States is currently dependent on Russia to fly crews
to the orbital outpost, at a cost of about $350 million per
year.
NASA hopes to be able to buy rides from U.S. firms before
the end of 2016.
Boeing's proposed space taxi is a seven-seat capsule called
the CST-100, which would launch on an Atlas 5 rocket.
The company also has an agreement to provide rides for
clients of Bigelow Aerospace, which is developing
privately-owned inflatable space habitats for commercial and
government lease.
NASA has spent $388 million to bolster the development of
passenger spaceships. Boeing won $18 million in the program's
first round of financing and $92.3 million in the second phase,
which is currently under way.
The U.S. space agency this year added $20.6 million in
options to Boeing's agreement if the company can complete
additional milestones in the CST-100 development.
The Obama administration is requesting $850 million for the
program for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1. Bills pending in
the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate would cut that to
$312 million and $500 million, respectively.
