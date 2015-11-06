LONDON Nov 6 The man who will become the first
British astronaut to visit the International Space Station said
on Friday he hoped his mission would inspire young Britons to
one day journey to Mars.
Tim Peake, 43, a former army major, will blast off on a
six-month mission for the European Space Agency (ESA) in
December, the first Briton to go into space since Helen Sharman
travelled on a Soviet spacecraft for eight days in 1991.
"After a gap of 24 years since Helen Sharman flew to the Mir
space station, the Union (Jack) flag is going to be flown and
worn in space once again," Peake told reporters.
"What that means is that there's nothing to stop the
schoolkids in Great Britain today from being amongst the first
men and women to set on foot on Mars in the future."
Peake said he would be carrying out a series of scientific
experiments, including some medical research where he would be a
"human guinea pig".
The Briton, selected as an astronaut in 2009, will launch
from Russia's Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for the mission
titled Principia after Isaac Newton's ground-breaking Naturalis
Principia Mathematica, which describes the principal laws of
motion and gravity.
Britain originally opted out of the European programme for
human space flight but decided to reverse its decision in 2012.
The space station is a laboratory in which an international
crew of six people live and work while traveling at a speed of
five miles per second, orbiting Earth every 90 minutes.
It was launched in 1998 and has been continuously occupied
since November 2000. In that time, more than 200 people from 15
countries have visited.
