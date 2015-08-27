By Irene Klotz
| MELBOURNE, Fla.
MELBOURNE, Fla. Aug 27 Former astronaut Buzz
Aldrin, one of the first Americans to land on the moon, will
spearhead a new research institute in Florida aimed at paving a
path toward Mars exploration and settlement, officials said on
Thursday.
The Buzz Aldrin Space Institute will be based at the Florida
Institute of Technology, also known as Florida Tech, located
about 40 miles (64 km) south of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in
Melbourne.
Aldrin, 85, wants to expand his long-term space
exploration program that includes human spaceflight, robotics
and science initiatives. His long-term goal is establishing
permanent settlements on Mars around 2040.
He hopes "to become much more involved in the operations and
the guidance of our space program, mostly NASA, but strongly
encouraging international involvement," Aldrin told reporters at
a news conference announcing the initiative.
His approach could include sending people to the moon, which
was last visited by astronauts in 1972, and creating an outpost
on one of Mars' moons.
Aldrin will serve as the research organization's senior
advisor. He also joins Florida Tech's faculty as a research
professor of aeronautics, but will not be teaching in the role,
university president Anthony Catanese said.
In 1969, Aldrin and Apollo 11 commander Neil Armstrong
became the first people to land on the moon. Armstrong died in
2012.
Aldrin and his partner relocated from California to
Satellite Beach, Florida, earlier this year.
(Editing by Letitia Stein and Sandra Maler)