TEL AVIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Space Communication Ltd said on Thursday it will receive by November 24 payment of $196 million from Israel Aerospace Industries' (IAI) insurers for the loss of the Amos-6 satellite.

* This does not include $10 million Spacecom said it is entitled to as compensation from IAI for the delay in completion of the Amos-6.

* Spacecom said it is demanding that IAI pay it this sum.

* Spacecom's communications satellite was destroyed in September when a Falcon 9 rocket belonging to Elon Musk's SpaceX exploded during preparations for a routine test firing in Florida. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)