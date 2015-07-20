BERLIN, July 20 The Philae comet lander has
fallen silent, European scientists said on Monday, raising fears
that it has moved again on its new home millions of miles from
Earth.
The fridge-sized robotic lab, which landed on comet
67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko in November, last made contact on July
9 and efforts to reach it again have so far failed, experts
working for the historic European Space Agency project said.
The lander - the first mission to land on a comet, this one
travelling as fast as 135,000 kph - initially bounced and landed
in a position too shadowy to power its solar panels.
It woke up in June as the comet moved closer to the sun. But
the latest data suggests something, possibly a gas emission, may
have moved it again, the scientists said.
"The profile of how strongly the sun is falling on which
panels has changed from June to July, and this does not seem to
be explained by the course of the seasons on the comet alone,"
Stephan Ulamec, Philae project manager at the DLR German
Aerospace Centre said in a statement.
Philae's antenna may have been obstructed, and one of its
transmitters appears to have stopped working, the team said.
There was no answer to a command sent to activate Philae's
ROMAP instrument to determine the comet's plasma environment and
magnetic field.
Communications between Philae and its Rosetta orbiter are
also tricky because the increasing amounts of dust thrown off by
the comet as it approaches the Sun make it hard for the orbiter
to stay close to the comet, they added.
Scientists have now sent out a command telling Philae to use
just one transmitter, and have started moving the orbiter to a
safer distance around 170-190 km from the comet
Until July 24, Rosetta will orbit a path that may allow it
to contact the lander and then it will fly over the southern
hemisphere of the comet to observe it with its own 11
instruments.
"Philae is obviously still functional, because it sends us
data, even if it does so at irregular intervals and at
surprising times," Ulamec said.
