BERLIN, July 29 European scientists said on
Wednesday they had once again failed to make contact with the
Philae comet lander, which has struggled to maintain a reliable
communication link since coming back to life last month.
The fridge-sized robotic lab, which landed on a comet called
67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko in November in an historic first, last
made contact via the Rosetta orbiter on July 9.
The lander initially bounced away from its intended landing
place upon reaching the comet and settled in the shadows where
there was not enough sunlight to power its solar panels.
But with the comet approaching the sun, Philae woke up last
month, stirring hopes that more information could be gleaned
from the surface of comet using the lander's drilling and
measuring tools.
Scientists said last week they fear the lander may have
shifted position again, hampering communication efforts.
Attempts to contact Philae will now take a break for two
weeks while Rosetta explores the southern side of the comet with
its own instruments, Koen Geurts from the lander control team at
the DLR German Aerospace Center said in a video message.
"In about two weeks, Rosetta will be flying back north again
and communication could be possible," Geurts said.
