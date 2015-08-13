BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 13 European scientists
have revised their plans for the comet lander Philae and are now
focussing on getting images and drill samples if communications
are restored.
After coming to rest in the shadows when it landed on a
comet in November, Philae woke up in June, delighting scientists
from the European Space Agency, who came up with plans for
several experiments they wanted to run before working up to the
most risky one - drilling into the surface.
But with the 100kg washing-machine size lander having been
silent for over a month now, those plans have been revised.
"The problem is not power, but communications," Aurelie
Moussi from space agency CNES said in a webcast on Thursday. "We
have to find something to do in a shorter duration."
She said the priorities were now to get pictures from the
surface and also to drill into the surface, which Philae was not
able to do when it first landed in November.
Scientists hope that samples from the surface of the comet
67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko will help show how planets and life
are created as the rock and ice that make up comets preserve
organic molecules like a time capsule.
The Rosetta spacecraft, which is orbiting the comet and
through which communications with Philae are relayed to Earth,
has spent two weeks at a different part of the comet. But since
Aug. 11, it has been back in an area where it should be able to
communicate with Philae.
No contact has been established though and the data from the
last communications shows one of the lander's transmitters is
broken. Its two receivers are also not working as they should,
Barbara Cozzoni, Philae operations engineer said.
The comet on Thursday passed the closest point to the sun on
its orbit, about 185 million kilometres from the sun.
The comet's activity levels have been increasing as it
approaches the sun and it's now shedding up to 1,000 kg of dust
and enough water to fill two bathtubs every second.
When Rosetta first approached the comet last year, the comet
was giving off only about two small glasses of water per second.
Scientists have also observed powerful gas jets, though
Cozzoni said it was unlikely that Philae could be pushed off
into space by a jet.
