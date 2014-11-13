(Corrects headline and lead to show probe is resting on
surface, not safely anchored)
FRANKFURT Nov 13 A European probe that landed
on a comet in a first for space exploration is resting on the
surface despite technical problems, pictures beamed half a
billion kilometres (300 million miles) back to Earth showed on
Thursday.
The lander, named Philae, was launched from its mothership
Rosetta on Wednesday as it orbited comet
67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, the climax of a 10-year-odyssey for
the European Space Agency (ESA).
But during Philae's seven-hour descent to the comet,
harpoons designed to anchor it failed to deploy, raising
concerns the lander might drift back into space.
The ESA published an image on Thursday of the 100-kg
(220-pound) lander - virtually weightless in its current
environment - on the comet's bleak, rocky surface.
It said data showed the lander had twice bounced back into
space after touching down on Wednesday, but then come to rest at
around 1730 GMT.
Scientists hope that samples drilled out from the comet by
Philae will unlock details about how the planets - and possibly
even life - evolved, as the rock and ice that make up comets
preserve ancient organic molecules like a time capsule.
Comets date back to the formation of the solar system some
4.6 billion years ago. Scientists suspect impacting comets
delivered water to early Earth.
