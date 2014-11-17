Nov 17 Gas jets from inside a comet hosting
Europe's Philae lander may launch the hibernating probe out of
its ditch and back into sunlight for a battery recharge, a
former mission manager said on Monday.
The European Space Agency's Philae lander wrapped up an
unprecedented 57-hour mission on the surface of Comet
67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko on Saturday. The washing machine-sized
spacecraft, which was released by its orbiting Rosetta mother
ship on Thursday, ended up in a ditch after bouncing off the
comet's surface.
A camera aboard Rosetta, which flew less than 10 miles above
the comet's surface, captured the final minutes of Philae's
descent, bounce and drift across the comet's face, pictures
released by the European Space Agency on Monday showed.
The unintended bounce, a result of Philae's harpooning ice
screws failing to anchor into the surface, left the lander in a
ditch, shielded from the sun needed to charge its battery for an
extended mission.
Scientists anxiously waited as Philae hustled through an
automated series of experiments - including drilling in the
comet's body -- and, against the odds, survived long enough to
radio results back to Earth.
Before shutting down, Philae shifted its position to try to
catch more light on one of its solar-powered panels. The comet,
nicknamed 67P, is heading toward the sun, accompanied by the
orbiting Rosetta satellite.
The increasing amount of sunlight may serve another purpose
besides charging Philae's dead battery. As the comet warms, it
releases jets of gas, which could potentially hoist Philae out
of its ditch.
"It could be a natural way that it gets lifted up," former
Rosetta manager Gerhard Schwehm said at a teleconferenced NASA
science advisory panel meeting in Washington, D.C. "If a little
activity starts there, then the chance that it comes off is
fairly high."
Gravity on the comet's small body is about 100,000 times
less than Earth's, giving Philae the relative weight of a piece
of paper.
The comet's surface was harder than scientists originally
thought, which is partly why its harpooning landing system
failed. Schwehm however said that may have been a blessing in
disguise.
"Perhaps it was good that (Philae) didn't fire the harpoons
because if they would not have penetrated you might have had a
much bigger problem," he said.
Early results from the ongoing Rosetta mission are expected
to be released next month at the American Geophysical Union
conference in San Francisco.
