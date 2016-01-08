BERLIN Jan 8 European scientists will send a
command into space on Sunday to try to move and restore contact
with the comet lander Philae that has fallen silent since the
summer.
After coming to rest in the shadows when it landed on a
comet in November, Philae woke up in June as the comet
approached the sun, giving scientists hope that the lander could
complete some experiments that it had not done before its
solar-powered batteries ran out.
But the lander has not made contact with its Rosetta orbiter
since July 9 and the teams on earth believe it may have shifted
position again.
Scientists at the European Space Agency project also reckon
that one of Philae's two receivers and one of its two
transmitters are not working, while the others are not
functioning smoothly.
A weak signal detected during the night of Dec 21 didn't
prove to be a definite sign of life from the lander, the DLR
German Aerospace Centre said in a statement on Friday.
Because comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko is moving away from
the sun, scientists expect conditions on the comet will prove
unsuitable for the fridge-sized robotic lab from the end of
January.
They will therefore on Sunday try to move the lander by
spinning the flywheel that helped to stabilise it during its
descent and landing on the comet, which is travelling as fast as
135,000 kph.
"In the best case scenario, Philae will shake itself free,
dust on the solar panels will fall off and the lander will be
pointing towards the sun," Koen Geurts from the lander control
team at the DLR said in a statement.
The scientists admit the chances of success are small. "Time
is running out, therefore we want to try all possibilities,"
Philae project leader Stephan Ulamec said.
While Philae did not have as much time as initially hoped
after landing for experiments, information it has collected is
reshaping thinking about comets.
