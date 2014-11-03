MOJAVE, California Nov 3 The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating Friday's fatal crash of a spaceship being tested by Virgin Galactic, will review the Federal Aviation Administration's involvement in permitting the vehicle for test flight, acting NTSB chairman Christopher Hart said in an interview with Reuters on Monday.

"We'd look to see if the oversight was adequate, to the extent that there is oversight in this industry," he said.

"I know it's different than commercial aviation but we would look at all of those factors. That's part of the total picture as to why did this happen. If there is some inadequate oversight and one thing led to another and the next thing you know we're looking at pieces on the desert floor then we would need to have that," Hart said.

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo broke up some 50,000 feet above California during a test flight on Friday, strewing debris in the Mojave Desert. One of the two test pilots died.

The NTSB investigates transportation accidents and makes recommendations on rule changes to the FAA, the federal agency that governs U.S. airspace. (Reporting by Irene Klotz; Writing by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese)