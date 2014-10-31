LOS ANGELES Oct 31 Richard Branson said via Twitter on Friday that he was on his way to Mojave following the crash of a suborbital passenger spaceship being developed by his Virgin Galactic company that killed one crew member and injured a second.

"Thoughts with all @virgingalactic & Scaled, thanks for all your messages of support. I'm flying to Mojave immediately to be with the team," Branson tweeted. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Chris Reese)