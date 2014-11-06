ABU DHABI Nov 6 The Abu Dhabi fund which owns a
major stake in Virgin Galactic will wait for results of the
probe into last week's fatal crash before deciding on its
commitment to the project, a source with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters on Thursday.
The backing of deep-pocketed Aabar Investments,
run by the Abu Dhabi government, may be crucial to Virgin
Galactic as it struggles to recover from the accident, which
killed one test pilot and left another seriously injured.
"As an investor, Aabar is concerned of course. It is a
challenge - nothing can be decided until investigations are
over," the source said, declining to be named because of the
sensitivity of the subject.
"For now, it is a wait-and-watch situation."
Asked if Aabar was still committed to Virgin Galactic, the
source said only: "There is time to make an assessment of the
future strategy."
An Aabar spokesman contacted by Reuters declined to comment,
saying all queries should be directed to Virgin Galactic, part
of Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group. By email,
Virgin Galactic said questions about Aabar's intentions should
be addressed to the Abu Dhabi fund.
Aabar bought a 31.8 percent stake in Virgin Galactic in 2010
and raised that to 37.8 percent in 2011, according to Aabar's
website. United Arab Emirates media have reported the investment
totalled nearly $400 million, and have quoted Branson as saying
he aimed eventually to open a spaceport in Abu Dhabi.
So far, Virgin Galactic has spent about $500 million
developing its spaceship. Before the crash it had expected to
start commercial space tourism services next year, but that now
looks very unlikely.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board expects it
will take up to a year to piece together exactly what triggered
the accident and recommend changes to equipment, procedures,
operations and other factors that may have caused or contributed
to the crash, according to board chairman Christopher Hart.
Virgin Galactic's chief executive George Whitesides said his
company hoped to complete construction of a second SpaceShipTwo
in mid-2015 and begin test flights before the end of the year.
Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, is keen to spend some of its
oil wealth on space exploration; in July, the UAE said it
planned to send an unmanned probe to Mars by 2021, the Arab
world's first mission to another planet.
The UAE has invested over $5.4 billion in satellite ventures
such as data and television broadcast company Al Yah Satellite
Communications, mobile communications firm Thuraya and earth
mapping and observation firm Dubai Sat.
It is less clear, however, whether manned spaceflight will
remain a priority investment for Abu Dhabi in a region where
prominent officials and businessmen go to great lengths to avoid
any negative publicity or perception of failure.
After spending heavily to protect its economy during the
global financial crisis, Abu Dhabi's government has begun
cutting back the growth of state spending to reduce waste, while
the plunge of global oil prices over the past several months has
encouraged it to review its spending on energy subsidies.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Sophie Walker)