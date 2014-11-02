By Irene Klotz
| MOJAVE, Calif.
MOJAVE, Calif. Nov 2 Virgin Galactic could have
a new spacecraft ready to fly by next year, the chief executive
of Richard Branson's space tourism company said in an interview
published on Sunday, reacting to concerns about the safety of
technology used in the Virgin craft that crashed last week
George Whitesides, the head of the company dedicated to
Branson's vision of bringing everyday passengers into space,
told the Financial Times the new fuel system used in Virgin's
SpaceShipTwo during Friday's test flight in the Mojave Desert
was rigorously tested. One pilot was killed and the other badly
injured in the crash.
Whitesides said a second craft being built for Virgin was
about 65 percent complete, sounding a note of optimism about the
program even as federal investigators were just beginning what
is likely to be a year-long investigation into accident.
"The second spaceship is getting close to readiness," he
said, adding that it could be ready to fly by next year once the
probe by the National Transportation Safety Board reached its
conclusions.
His remarks followed a somber assessment of the future of
Virgin Galactic by founder Branson, who hoped to be among the
first passengers on its maiden voyage that had been expected
early next year.
"We really thought by March of next year, we'd be there,"
the billionaire entrepreneur told the BBC after arriving in
Mojave on Saturday. "Something went wrong. We need to find out
what went wrong and fix it."
U.S. investigators say the powered test flight of Virgin's
SpaceShipTwo on Friday was well recorded, giving them an
abundance of information to help determine what caused it to
crash and spread debris over a 5-mile (8 km) swath of the Mojave
Desert, 95 miles (150 km) north of Los Angeles.
"We owe it to our pilots to find out exactly what went
wrong," Branson said during a Saturday news conference in
Mojave. "If we can overcome it, we will make absolutely certain
that the dream lives on."
Michael Alsbury, 39, has been identified as the co-pilot who
died in the crash of SpaceShipTwo, and the surviving pilot is
Peter Siebold, 43.
Alsbury, who police said was found dead in the aircraft and
who resided in Tehachapi, California, was a project engineer and
test pilot at Scaled Composites, a Northrop Grumman Corp
subsidiary that built and designed the craft for Virgin
Galactic.
Alsbury was flying for the ninth time aboard SpaceShipTwo,
including serving as the co-pilot on its first rocket-powered
test flight on April 29, 2013, according to the company's
website.
Siebold parachuted from SpaceShipTwo and was found with
serious injuries by rescuers, who took him by helicopter to
Antelope Valley Hospital, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said
in a statement.
He was alert and talking with his family and doctors on
Saturday, Scaled Composites said in a statement.
An aircraft flying behind SpaceShipTwo collected video
images and radar data, and a range camera at Edwards Air Force
Base also recorded the failed test flight, Hart said. The
spaceship had video cameras and data storage cards on board
which could help investigators.
Friday's crash was the second disaster in less than a week
suffered by a private space company, dealing a blow to the
fledgling commercial space industry that has been taking on work
traditionally done by governments.
On Tuesday, an Antares rocket built and launched by Orbital
Sciences Corp exploded after liftoff from Wallops
Island, Virginia, destroying a cargo ship bound for the
International Space Station.
NEW TYPE of FUEL
The Virgin probe will likely focus on SpaceShipTwo's rocket
engine, which on Friday was flying with a new type of fuel for
the first time, experts said.
The solid plastic-type propellant is ignited by liquid
nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas.
Virgin Galactic announced in May it was replacing the
rubber-based propellant used during the spaceship's three
previous rocket-powered test flights to get better performance.
Before Friday's flight, SpaceShipTwo's last powered test
flight was in January, though the rocket and its new propellant
had passed multiple ground tests.
"We have put that motor through a rigorous ground development
program," Whitesides said in the FT interview. "The results of
those tests were positive."
Virgin Galactic is a U.S. offshoot of the London-based
Virgin Group founded by Branson, one of the world's most famous
entrepreneurs whose empire ranges from airlines to music stores
and mobiles phones.
Friday's accident marked the fourth fatality in Scaled's
SpaceShipTwo development effort. In 2007, a fuel tank exploded,
killing three Scaled employees.
(Additional reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles and
Victoria Cavaliere in Seattle; Writing by Frank McGurty; Editing
by Cynthia Osterman)