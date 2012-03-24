* Third time debris forces crews into escape ships
* Fragment passed by harmlessly
* Debris growing risk to space station, satellites circling
Earth
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 24 A passing
piece of potentially dangerous space debris forced astronauts at
the International Space Station to temporarily seek refuge in
escape ships early on Saturday, U.S. officials said.
The debris, a fragment from an old Russian satellite named
Cosmos 2251 that smashed into an Iridium
Communications spacecraft in 2009, passed harmlessly by the $100
billion orbital outpost at 2:38 a.m. EDT (0638 GMT), NASA said.
With enough advance notice, NASA will maneuver the space
station, which orbits about 240 miles (386 km) above the planet,
to put more space between it and passing debris. The other
option is for the station's six crew members to shelter inside
the two Soyuz capsules berthed at the station in case the
outpost is struck and depressurizes.
"This was a very erratic piece of Cosmos 2251 debris and
tracking it was very difficult," NASA spokesman Michael Curie
wrote in an email to Reuters.
"Its size and exact distance are unknown, and the crew
sheltered in place as a highly-conservative, cautionary measure.
The predicted miss distance prior to its passing was 11 to 14
kilometers (6.8 to 8.7 miles) in overall miss distance. But
again, we do not know its exact distance at 2:38 am EDT, the
time of closest approach," he said.
It was the third time a crew has had to shelter in Soyuz
spacecraft when debris was predicted to pass close to the space
station, NASA said.
More than 20,000 pieces of man-made debris larger than a
softball currently orbit Earth. Space junk travels at speeds of
up to 17,500 mph (28,164 kph), so even small pieces have enough
energy to cause significant damage upon impact.
NASA says the greatest risk from debris comes from
untrackable objects. The Feb. 10, 2009, collision of the Russian
and Iridium satellites added more than 2,000 pieces of trackable
debris to the growing list of space junk. Two years earlier,
China intentionally destroyed one of its defunct weather
satellites to test a missile, generating more than 3,000 pieces
of debris.
The U.S. military's Space Surveillance Network tracks
objects as small as two inches (5 cm) in diameter in orbits
close to Earth, such as where the space station flies, and about
one yard (.9 meter) in orbit in higher orbits.
(Editing by Paul Simao)