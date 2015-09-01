COPENHAGEN, Sept 1 Denmark will send its first
man into space on Wednesday and in keeping with the country's
love of all things cycling, one of his jobs will be to test new
equipment on Danish-made exercise bikes at the International
Space Station.
Dubbed "Denmark's Gagarin" by European Space Agency
officials after the first man in space, Andreas Mogensen will
lift off at 0437 GMT accompanied by Russian Sergei Volkov and
Kazakh Aidyn Aimbetov on ESA's 10-day "sprint" mission.
The aim is to test equipment in areas of telerobotics and
communications as well as monitoring the impact of space travel
on Mogensen himself as his short voyage is unique in missions
that normally last several months, according to ESA.
But he will also test out a new heart rate monitor and
force-measuring pedals on exercise bikes built by the Danish
Aerospace Company (DAC), according to the company's website.
The Danish exercise bikes -- with no seats as none are
needed in gravity-free conditions -- were launched in 2001 and
replaced or upgraded several times since. They are part of the
way astronauts battle the negative impact of being in space.
DAC runs one of seven ESA control centres with a live link
to the International Space Station, running medical experiments
and monitoring vital statistics of astronauts.
At a pre-flight news conference at the Baikonur Cosmodrome
in Kazakhstan from where the Russian Soyuz space craft will
launch, the upbeat Mogensen said he had specially shaved his
right leg to allow Volkov to better apply electrodes to the limb
for the experiments in space. No bicycles were mentioned.
