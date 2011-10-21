* Russian Soyuz launches for 1st time on European space base
* Galileo system aims to give Europe autonomy from U.S.
system
By Franck Leconte and Francesco Guarascio
KOUROU, French Guiana, Oct 21 A Russian Soyuz
rocket successfully blasted off from French Guiana on Friday
bearing the first two satellites in Europe's Galileo global
positioning system, a much-heralded mission that will redraw
commercial competition in space.
The launch from Europe's space base in South America was the
first time that Soyuz, which first flew in 1966 and traces its
roots back to the earliest Cold War intercontinental ballistic
missiles, has taken off from outside its old Soviet Union bases.
The rocket lifted off at 7:30 am local time (1030 GMT) from
the base near Kourou, French Guiana, on the northeast coast of
South America, and the Galileo satellites separated four hours
later. Heavy rain had no impact on the operation.
"A new chapter has started in Europe's history," said
Jean-Yves Le Gall, Arianespace chief executive.
The culmination of more than a decade of planning, the
launch had to be delayed by 24 hours from Thursday after a leaky
valve was detected in the rocket's fuelling system.
The EU commissioner in charge of industry and space policy,
Antonio Tajani, said a new tender would be announced on Friday
for six or eight satellites of the Galileo group.
He added that the commission wanted to reduce Galileo's
costs by 500 million euros ($695 million).
Once fully operational later this decade, the Galileo system
aims to give Europeans autonomy from the U.S.
government-controlled Global Positioning System. Russia says it
recently completed its own similar system.
Rather than build a new rocket from scratch, Europe decided
to build a 467 million euro launch pad for Soyuz in the French
Guiana base where it already launches its Ariane rocket family.
France has covered more than 80 percent of the construction
costs and all of the 70 million euro cost overruns.
In return, the Russian State Space Agency (Roscomos) will
receive tens of millions of euros for each rocket that is built
and shipped from its Samara Space Centre. "Soyuz will give us a
complete range of launchers," Le Gall told Reuters.
Arianespace plans to launch at least two Soyuz rockets a
year from now on in addition to its Ariane-5 heavy-lift
launcher, and the rocket series will be completed by a smaller
vehicle, Vega, slated for launch next year.
Contracts for 16 Galileo satellites have already been
signed: four with Franco-German maker Astrium and 12 with German
company OHB. The Galileo line should have 30 satellites by 2020.
"I will announce a new tender for the construction of six or
eight satellites," Tajani told reporters at the Kourou
spaceport. "The signature of the new contract is planned in
February."
Arianespace is principally owned by the French Space Agency
(CNES) with 34 percent and Astrium, a wholly owned subsidiary of
European aerospace giant EADS , holding 30 percent.
Friday's launch follows years of discussions, delays and
budget disputes over Galileo since France and Russia agreed in
2003 to co-operate on Soyuz launches.
"Soyuz is only the beginning of a cooperation that will go
much further," said Russia's deputy prime minister Sergei
Ivanov.
($1 = 0.720 Euros)
