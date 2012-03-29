* Docking said to be flawless
* First such Europe mission since shuttle retired
* Will remain attached until August
PARIS, March 28 An unmanned European supply
vessel carrying more than six tonnes of freight docked with the
International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday reinforcing
Europe's role in the functioning of the ISS, space officials
said.
European Space Agency (ESA) officials said the docking of
Europe's third Automated Transfer Vehicle (ATV) was flawless
when it eased into place without any intervention from
astronauts in the space station.
They put the official docking time with the ISS at 2233 GMT
and approximately 30 minutes later initial electrical
connections to the ISS were confirmed.
Astronauts aboard the ISS will be able to enter the vessel
after electric connections and seals keeping space atmosphere
out of the station are checked.
"This rendez-vous and docking was the most critical phase,"
Jean-Jacques Dordain, director general of the ESA, said after
the docking from a mission control centre in Toulouse, France.
"No other vehicle is able to do this kind of docking,"
Dordain said.
The vessel, dubbed "Edoardo Amaldi" after the Italian
physicist and spaceflight pioneer, is the third ATV Europe has
contributed to the ISS programme.
The first docked with the space station in early 2008. A
second docked early last year.
It was the first European mission to re-supply the ISS since
the U.S. space shuttle fleet was retired last July.
Edoardo Amaldi was launched aboard an Ariane-5 rocket from
ESA's launch centre in Kourou, French Guiana on the northeast
coast of South America on March 23.
It will remain attached to the space station until August as
astronauts remove its cargo and fill it with rubbish from the
station.
It will then be thrust back toward earth, burning up on
re-entry. Any remaining debris will be targeted to a remote area
of the Pacific Ocean.
The ATV has more cargo capacity than Japan's HTV vessel also
used to supply the ISS and over twice the capacity of a Russia's
Progress vehicle.
American start-up SpaceX - brainchild of PayPal co-founder
Elon Musk - has scheduled its first supply mission to the ISS
aboard its Dragon spacecraft in late April.
The ATV will also be used as a 'space jack'. Residual
gravity from the earth causes the space station to fall about
2.5 km (1.5 miles) a month. The vessel will ignite thrusters to
lift the station back to a higher altitude.
ATV was developed by the ESA as part of a barter arrangement
with the U.S. space agency NASA.
Instead of paying cash for its share of the station's
operating costs and also to secure additional astronaut access,
ESA is providing the ATV and other components.
A full ATV mission costs between 450 and 500 million euros
($585-650 million), the ATV spacecraft itself accounting for
around 350 million Euros ($450 million), the ESA said.
The space station is a $150 billion project by 15 nations.
Modular in design, most of the elements were transported aboard
American space shuttles or Russian heavy-lift rockets. A final
ISS element is scheduled to be delivered in late 2013 using a
Russian Proton rocket.
China has so far not participated in the ISS preferring to
concentrate on its own planned space station, though preliminary
talks have indicated a possible change of policy.
(Reporting by Alexander Miles; Editing by Michael Roddy)