BERLIN, Feb 10 The European Space Agency (ESA)
is due to launch an experimental spaceplane from its spaceport
in French Guiana on Wednesday which it hopes will pave the way
towards Europe's first reusable space transportation systems.
ESA's Intermediate eXperimental Vehicle (IXV), which is the
size of a car, will lift off at 1300 GMT aboard a rocket before
splashing down in the Pacific Ocean around 100 minutes later.
IXV, which ESA says cost around 150 million euros ($169
million) in design, development and related ground support, will
separate from the rocket at an altitude of 320 kilometres (200
miles) and will coast up to an altitude of 450 kilometres before
beginning re-entry.
The spaceplane will decelerate to supersonic from hypersonic
speeds and then deploy a parachute to slow further. Flaps and
thrusters will autonomously steer it to splash down in the
water, where flotation balloons will keep it from sinking so it
can be recovered by ship.
While Europe is well advanced in launcher technology and in
orbiting systems, it is behind the United States when it comes
to systems enabling a return to earth, IXV project manager
Giorgio Tumino told Reuters.
There are risks that Wednesday's mission may not run
smoothly. "We have done all we can to secure it, but it is
experimental. We know something could go wrong but we're keeping
our fingers crossed," he said.
The initial test launch planned for November was cancelled
over safety concerns for people near the flight trajectory. ESA
said that finding an alternative trajectory solved the issue.
IXV is similar to NASA's space shuttle orbiters, which were
retired in 2011 after 30 years of missions, and to the Dream
Chaser spaceship being developed by Sierra Nevada Corp.
Unlike those vehicles, however, the ESA experimental
spaceship is wingless.
Reusable spaceplanes that can carry out controlled landings
on runways rather then splashing down in the ocean could help
bring down costs and also enable scientists to bring back
samples from celestial bodies such as comets.
The IXV has a cone-shaped body, which gives it more
manoeuvrability than reusable capsules being developed by Boeing
and SpaceX, but is a simpler design than the winged NASA
space shuttle, Tomino said.
($1 = 0.8864 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Additional reporting by Irene
Klotz in Cape Canaveral; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)