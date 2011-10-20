KOUROU, French Guiana Oct 20 The launch of a
Russian Soyuz rocket from French Guiana carrying the first two
satellites in Europe's Galileo global positioning system has
been delayed for technical reasons, European launch company
Arianespace said.
Arianespace said in a statement the postponement was due to
an anomaly detected during the fueling of the Soyuz launcher.
European space officials told Reuters the launch would go
ahead a day late, on Friday, and Arianespace was due to give
more details at a news conference later in the day.
"We were told that the launcher team decided to delay the
launch," European Space Agency spokesman Roberto Lo Verde said.
Soyuz first flew in 1966 and traces its roots back to the
earliest Cold War intercontinental ballistic missiles.
This week's planned launch from Europe's space base near
Kourou, French Guiana, in South America, will be the first time
it is launched from outside its former Soviet bases.
The planned flight is the culmination of more than a decade
of planning, negotiations, delays and construction that aims to
gives Europe a full range of satellite launchers and at the same
time inject cash into Russia's space programme.
Once fully operational later this decade, Galileo should
give Europeans autonomy from the U.S.-controlled Global
Positioning System. Russia says it completed its own similar
system earlier this month.
Arianespace is principally owned by the French Space Agency
(CNES), which has 34 percent, and Astrium, a wholly owned
subsidiary of European aerospace giant EADS , which
holds 30 percent.
(Reporting by Benoit Tessier and Francesco Guarascio in Kourou;
Editing by Andrew Heavens)