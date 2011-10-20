(Adds confirmation of Friday's launch paragraph 4)

KOUROU, French Guiana Oct 20 The launch of a Russian Soyuz rocket from French Guiana carrying the first two satellites in Europe's Galileo global positioning system has been delayed due to a leaky valve in a fuelling system, space officials said.

European launch company Arianespace said the much-heralded launch had been postponed until Friday because of a problem in a valve used to disconnect the rocket's fueling system on take-off. The anomaly was detected during the third-stage fueling of the Soyuz launcher.

"There was a leak in this valve," Arianespace Chief Executive Jean-Yves Le Gall told reporters at Kourou spaceport, saying that the leak led to the disconnection mechanism being triggered ahead of the take-off.

Arianespace said in a statement late on Thursday that after final checks the launch had been confirmed for 1030 GMT on Friday.

Once fully operational later this decade, Galileo should give Europeans autonomy from the U.S. government-controlled Global Positioning System. Russia says it completed its own similar system earlier this month.

The launch from Europe's space base near Kourou, French Guiana, in South America, marks the first time a Soyuz will be launched from outside the former Soviet Union.

The Soyuz rocket has been adapted to allow Arianespace, which operates the Ariane-5 space juggernaut, to lift medium-sized 3.2-tonne payloads into orbit and using the Russian rocket helps it cut costs.

Soyuz first flew in 1966 and traces its roots back to the earliest Cold War intercontinental ballistic missiles.

"Security was not guaranteed," explained Antonio Tajani, the EU commissioner in charge of industry and space policy. "It's due to a technical problem on the Russian side," he said, adding that the faulty part would be replaced.

The planned flight is the culmination of more than a decade of planning, negotiations, delays and construction that aims to give Europe a full range of satellite launchers and at the same time inject cash into Russia's space programme.

Arianespace is principally owned by the French Space Agency (CNES), which has 34 percent, and Astrium, a wholly owned subsidiary of European aerospace giant EADS , which holds 30 percent.