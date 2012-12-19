* Spacecraft on munitions list since 1999
* Unintended consequences drove some suppliers out of
business
* U.S. share of $12 billion industry has been in decline
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Dec 19 Tucked into the
annual U.S. defense budget bill making its way through Congress
this week is a long-fought and potentially lucrative reprieve
for U.S. satellite manufactures and suppliers to export their
products, officials said on Wednesday.
Since 1999, spacecraft and their components have been
grouped with ammunitions, fighter jets and other defense
technologies and subject to the nation's most stringent export
controls.
The restriction followed a 1996 Chinese rocket launch
accident that claimed a U.S.-manufactured satellite. In the
course of the investigation, the company was accused of
inadvertently transferring restricted technology to China.
Before 1999, the State Department had the option of
processing satellite and spacecraft component export requests
under more lenient commerce control guidelines.
"We are going to give the president back that power," space
attorney Michael Gold, who headed a Federal Aviation
Administration export control advisory group, told Reuters.
Under the bill, satellite sales to China will remain
sanctioned, a key compromise that paved the way for the
provision easing export controls to be included in the National
Defense Authorization Act of 2012, a $633.3 billion spending
plan for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1.
The bill, which this week passed a conference committee of
lawmakers from the Senate and the House of Representatives, is
slated for final vote by both chambers before it passes to
President Barack Obama for signing.
"My expectation is that this legislation will return us to a
pre-1999 state of affairs," said Gold, who oversees business
operations for Bigelow Aerospace. "This is a critical step."
Bigelow, which is developing inflatable space stations for
lease by companies, research institutes and international
agencies, has been at the forefront of spacecraft export reform
for more than a decade.
Gold tells a story about how the one-size-fits-all export
regulations required Bigelow Aerospace to post guards and pay
for government observers to keep tabs on a metal stand for its
prototype space habitat sent to Russia for launch in 2007.
"The stand was simply intended to prevent our spacecraft
from sitting on the ground," he said. "If you turned it
upside-down, put a tablecloth on it and some nice cutlery, it's
indistinguishable from a metal coffee table."
"Due to the overbreadth of the regulations, we had to have
two guards watching this coffee table on a 24/7 basis in Russia
and then pay two government monitors to watch our guards
watching the coffee table," Gold said.
"I can only imagine the national security repercussions of
this table technology leaking out from the Russians to the
Iranians, where they can learn to serve coffee, or in a
worst-case scenario, even tea," he quipped.
The restrictions, intended to protect defense technology,
also have had the unintended consequence of driving some U.S.
satellite component suppliers, unable to supplement domestic
contracts with foreign sales, out of business.
"It's had the effect of weakening the supply chain," said
Patricia Cooper, president of the Satellite Industry Association
(SIA), a Washington D.C.-based trade organization.
Since the 1999 restriction went into effect, the U.S. share
of the worldwide satellite manufacturing industry, now valued at
about $12 billion, has been eroding from a peak of about 75
percent of the market to as low as about 30 percent in recent
years, an SIA study shows.
The bill also is expected to loosen restrictions on other
products currently on the U.S. munitions control list.
Implementation will take at least several months to a year
as specific technologies are reviewed for possible
re-designation.
"The administration will have an opportunity to actually
conduct export control with a scalpel rather than a chain saw,"
Gold said.