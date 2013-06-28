* State wants to use runway for commercial ships, drones
* Landing strip idled after shuttle program ended in 2011
* Proposals for shuttle launch pad due next week
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 28 NASA has selected
Space Florida, a state-backed economic development agency, to
take over operations, maintenance and development of the space
shuttle's idled landing site at the Kennedy Space Center in
Florida, officials said on Friday.
Terms of the agreement, which have not yet been finalized,
were not disclosed, but Space Florida has made no secret about
its desire to take over facilities no longer needed by NASA to
develop a multi-user commercial spaceport, somewhat akin to an
airport or seaport.
The state already has a lease for one of the space shuttle's
processing hangars, and an agreement with Boeing to use
the refurbished facility for its planned commercial space taxi.
The so-called CST-100 is one of three spaceships under
development in partnership with NASA to fly astronauts to the
International Space Station, a permanently staffed, $100 billion
research outpost that flies about 250 miles (402 km) above
Earth.
NASA ended its 30-year space shuttle program in 2011,
leaving Russia's Soyuz capsules as the sole means to transport
crews to the station, a service that costs the United States
more than $70 million per person. NASA hopes to buy rides
commercially from a U.S. company by 2017.
The shuttle's retirement left the Kennedy Space Center
loaded with equipment and facilities that are not needed in
NASA's new human space initiative, which includes a heavy-lift
rocket and deep-space capsule for journeys to asteroids, the
moon and other destinations beyond the space station's orbit.
Last year, NASA solicited proposals for agencies or
companies to take over the shuttle landing facility and its
15,000-foot (4,572-meter) runway, one of the longest in the
world.
Additional landing site infrastructure includes an aircraft
parking ramp measuring 480 by 550 feet (146 by 166 meters), a
landing aids control building, a 90-foot (27-meter) wide shuttle
tow way, an air traffic control tower and a 23,000-square-foot
(2,137-square-meter) enclosure used by convoy vehicles that
serviced the shuttles after landing.
In addition to shuttles returning from orbit, the runway is
used by heavy transport aircraft, military cargo planes, T-38,
Gulfstream G-2 and F-104 aircraft, and helicopters.
Space Florida would like that list to also include
suborbital passenger ships, such as the two-seater Lynx space
plane being developed by privately owned XCOR Aerospace, orbital
vehicles like Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's air-launched
Stratolaunch Systems, and unmanned aircraft.
"We look forward to working with NASA and KSC leadership in
the coming months to finalize the details of this transaction in
a way that will provide the greatest benefit to incoming
commercial aerospace businesses," Space Florida President Frank
DiBello said in a statement.
Turning the shuttle landing facility over to a commercial
operator will save NASA more than $2 million a year in
operations and maintenance costs, documents posted on the
agency's procurement website show.
The landing facility also includes a 50,000-square-foot
(4,645-square-meter) hangar that Space Florida already owns. A
commercial flight services company, Starfighters Aerospace,
currently operates there.
NASA said it received five bids for the shuttle landing
facility, including the winning one.
The announcement that Space Florida had been chosen was made
by NASA administrator Charles Bolden who was in Florida for the
opening of the shuttle Atlantis exhibit at the Kennedy Space
Center Visitor Complex.
Proposals to take over one of the shuttle's two launch pads
are due on July 5.
