BERLIN Dec 1 A European satellite launch to
find ripples in space that can be caused by merging black holes
has been delayed due to a technical problem with its Vega
rocket, the European Space Agency (ESA) said on Tuesday.
The European-built spacecraft, known as LISA Pathfinder, was
due to be launched from French Guiana at 0415 GMT on Wednesday.
Such delays due to technical issues or poor weather are not
unusual.
"ESA's LISA Pathfinder spacecraft is in stable and safe
conditions and the launcher teams are currently working on this
technical issue," ESA said.
The teams will make a decision on Wednesday as to whether
the launch can be rescheduled for Thursday.
LISA Pathfinder is expected to break ground in the search
for the ripples, known as gravitational waves, caused by
fast-moving, massive celestial objects.
Unlike light, gravitational waves bend the interwoven fabric
of space and time, a phenomenon conceptualised by physicist
Albert Einstein a century ago.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Additional reporting by Irene
Klotz in Cape Canaveral; Editing by Louise Ireland)