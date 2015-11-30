By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Nov 30 An experimental
satellite slated for launch on Wednesday will test a technique
to detect ripples in space and across time, adding a new
perspective for viewing and understanding the universe.
From a vantage point 93 million miles (1.5 million km) from
Earth, the European-built spacecraft, known as LISA Pathfinder,
is expected to break ground in the search for the ripples, known
as gravitational waves, caused by fast-moving, massive celestial
objects such as merging black holes.
Black holes are so dense with matter that not even photons
of light can escape the powerful gravitational effects.
"This will really open up a new window into the universe.
God knows what we will learn," said European Space Agency deputy
mission scientist Oliver Jennrich.
Like light, gravity travels in waves. Unlike light,
gravitational waves bend the interwoven fabric of space and
time, a phenomenon conceptualized by physicist Albert Einstein a
century ago. Before Einstein's general theory of relativity,
gravity was seen as a force between two bodies.
In the pre-Einstein view of physics, if the sun disappeared
one day, people on Earth would feel it instantly. In Einstein's
view, the effects would not be felt for eight minutes, the time
both light waves and gravitational waves take to travel from the
sun to Earth.
So far, attempts to detect gravitational waves using
Earth-based detectors have been unsuccessful.
Massive objects such as black holes bend space and time more
than smaller bodies like the sun, similar to how a bowling ball
warps the surface of a trampoline more than a baseball.
"There's a whole spectrum of gravitational waves, just like
there's a whole spectrum of electromagnetic waves," said
astrophysicist Ira Thorpe of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.
An operational gravitational wave observatory under
development would require three satellites, flying in a triangle
formation about 621,000 miles (1 million kilometers) apart. The
satellites would contain small metal cubes that would oscillate
as a gravitational wave passes through, similar to a buoy rising
and falling on the ocean.
Using a laser to measure tiny changes in distance between
the cubes, scientists hope to track the subtle flexing of space
and time. LISA (Evolved Laser Interferometer Space Antenna)
Pathfinder will demonstrate the concept with two metal cubes 15
inches (38 cm) apart inside a single spacecraft.
Launch is set for 0415 GMT on Wednesday (11:15 p.m. EST on
Tuesday) from the European Space Agency's Kourou, French Guiana
launch site. It will need six weeks to reach its intended orbit
and another three months to prepare for science operations.
The mission, designed to last six months, cost about 400
million euros ($423 million).
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Will Dunham)