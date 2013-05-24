* Spare satellite activated but not moved
* Troubleshooting efforts under way for GOES-13
* Satellite helps track weather off U.S. Atlantic Coast
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 24, A key satellite
positioned to track severe weather in the eastern United States
has failed, just as the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season is about
to start.
The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
(NOAA) activated a spare satellite, which will provide coverage
of the East Coast, while it is trying to fix the failed one, the
agency said in a status report on its website on Friday.
"There is no estimate on return to operations at this time,"
NOAA said.
The Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane season starts on June 1 and
lasts six months. NOAA expects this year's season to be
"extremely active," with 13 to 20 tropical storms and seven to
11 of those strengthening into hurricanes.
The agency's three current Geostationary Operational
Environmental Satellites, known as GOES, were built by Boeing
and designed to last 10 years. The failed spacecraft,
GOES-13, was launched in 2006.
NOAA typically operates two GOES spacecraft over the United
States, overlooking the East and West coasts, plus one on-orbit
spare. The satellites are outfitted with imagers to watch for
clouds and developing storms, and atmospheric sounders to
measure temperatures and humidity.
The first sign of trouble with GOES-13, the primary East
Coast satellite, surfaced late Wednesday when it failed to relay
expected images, NOAA status reports show.
GOES-13 is located over 75 degrees west longitude. Though
activated, the spare remains in its storage orbit at 105 degrees
west.
NOAA said it currently is not planning to drift the spare
east, while efforts to troubleshoot its failed sister satellite
are under way.
NOAA also has an older GOES-12 satellite, launched in 2001,
parked at 60 degrees west that provides coverage of South
America.