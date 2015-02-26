(Adds comment from Virginia)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. Feb 26 Work to repair a
Virginia-owned launch pad damaged by an Orbital ATK
rocket explosion is about to halt amid a debate about who should
pick up the bill, according to officials in the dispute.
The Oct. 28, 2014 accident at the Mid-Atlantic Regional
Spaceport (MARS), located on Wallops Island, Virginia, caused
about $20 million in damages to the state-owned launch pad.
Orbital was launching its third Antares rocket for NASA under a
$1.9 billion contract to fly cargo to the International Space
Station.
Orbital had insurance to cover its losses at Wallops, as
well as damage to federal property and other entities as
required by the Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees
commercial launches in the United States. That insurance,
however, does not cover the MARS pad owned by Virginia,
according to spokespeople for the company and the FAA.
"We looked at insurance for the pad, but the coverage was
inadequate to our needs, and to the extent it was available, was
exorbitantly costly," MARS Executive Director Dale Nash wrote in
an email.
To cover the repair costs, Virginia has turned to U.S.
taxpayers, successfully lobbying for a $20 million addition to
NASA's 2015 budget as part of the Omnibus spending bill Congress
passed and President Obama signed in December.
Those funds, however, have not yet been released, said NASA
spokesman Allard Beutel.
Nash confirmed reports that the Virginia Commercial Space
Flight Authority, which oversees the spaceport, will be out of
money by the end of the month for repair work.
"Cleanup and repairs have continued within the limits of the
operating budget," Nash said. "Major purchases and
reconstruction tasks are ready to proceed once the monies
appropriated by Congress are released."
Virginia spent about $100 million to build its launch site,
which is located on land leased from NASA.
Meanwhile, Orbital said it is working with NASA and Virginia
to come to an agreement on funding launch pad repairs.
"We are optimistic that we are nearing a path forward that
is agreeable to all parties and will enable work to continue
without disruption," said Orbital spokesman Barry Beneski.
(Editing by Andrew Hay)