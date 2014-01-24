By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Jan 23 An unmanned rocket
blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Thursday to
put the newest member of NASA's space communications network
into orbit.
The 19-story tall Atlas 5 rocket, built and launched by
United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co, lifted off at 9:33 p.m. EST (0233
GMT Friday).
With the 3.8-ton (3,447-kg) Boeing-built Tracking and Data
Relay Satellite perched on its nose, the rocket blazed through
clear, star-filled skies as it headed southeast over the
Atlantic Ocean toward orbit.
The satellite, called TDRS, is the 12th built for a NASA
constellation that circles more than 22,300 miles (35,888 km)
above Earth. The satellites are strategically positioned over
the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans where they can
continuously track and communicate with the space station and
dozens of other fast-moving spacecraft some 22,000 miles (35,406
km) below.
"This capability is analogous to standing at the top of the
Empire State Building and tracking an ant as it marches its way
down the sidewalk in front of the building," Boeing program
director Andy Kopito told reporters during a prelaunch press
conference at the Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday.
Eight members of the network currently remain in orbit. Two
have been decommissioned and were incinerated as they fell back
into Earth's atmosphere. A third satellite was destroyed in the
1986 space shuttle Challenger accident.
NASA ordered a 13th and final TDRS satellite to ensure the
network can operate through 2030. By then, NASA expects to
transition to laser communications and other upgrades that will
significantly boost capability and cut costs, said NASA deputy
associate administrator Badri Younes.
NASA paid a combined $715 million for the TDRS satellite
launched on Thursday and its predecessor, launched in January
2013, Younes said.
That amount also covered ongoing upgrades to its prime
ground communications station in White Sands, New Mexico. The
next satellite, which should be ready for launch in 2016, will
cost about $290 million. TDRS network operation and maintenance
add another $70 million to $80 million a year, Younes said.
Besides supporting the space station, a $100 billion project
of 15 nations, the TDRS satellites are used by NASA's fleet of
Earth-observing satellites and telescopes, such as the Hubble
observatory.
Other agencies, including the U.S. military and non-U.S.
space agencies, use the TDRS network on a part-time and
as-needed basis. The tracking and communications services also
are available to commercial companies - including United Launch
Alliance, which uses TDRS to track its rockets during liftoff.
One minute on TDRS' highest bandwidth, which is 300 megabits
per second, costs $139, Younes said, although many non-NASA
users barter for time on the network. NASA also is shifting from
per-minute fees to charging based on percentage of use, he
added.