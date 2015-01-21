By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL
CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. Jan 20 An unmanned Atlas 5
rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in
Florida on Tuesday with a next-generation communications
satellite designed to provide cellular-like voice and data
services to U.S. military forces around the world.
The 20-story-tall rocket, manufactured and flown by United
Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co, lifted off at 8:04 p.m. EST/0104
GMT, the first of 13 missions the company plans for this year.
Perched on top of the rocket was the third spacecraft for
the U.S. Navy's $7.3 billion Mobile User Objective System, or
MUOS, network, which is intended to provide 3G-like cellular
technology to vehicles, ships, submarines, aircraft and troops
on the move.
"MUOS is a game-changer in communications for our
warfighters," Iris Bombelyn of satellite manufacturer Lockheed
Martin said in a statement before launch.
The planned five-satellite system is designed for
high-fidelity, secure voice conversations, networked conference
calls and data relay services, including video, worldwide.
With two satellites already in orbit, a third on its way and
two more scheduled for launch, MUOS will supplement and
eventually replace the Navy's Ultra High Frequency Follow-On
satellite system to provide 10 times more capacity than the
current network, said Joe Kan, the Navy's MUOS program manager.
"MUOS is going to bring a lot of capability," Kan, a Navy
captain, told reporters in a conference call before launch.
"It's a very pervasive system, used by all the services - Army,
Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and other partners."
Topping the scales at nearly 15,000 pounds (6,804 kg), the
MUOS satellite needed the heaviest-lift Atlas rocket, which was
outfitted with five strap-on solid rocket motors built by
GenCorp Inc's Aerojet Rocketdyne.
The fourth MUOS launch is planned for later this year and
the fifth, which will serve as an on-orbit spare, is due to fly
in 2016, the Navy said.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)