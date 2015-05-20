CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. May 20 (An unmanned Atlas 5
rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in
Florida on Wednesday to put a mostly classified experimental
space plane into orbit for the U.S. military.
The 206-foot (63-meter) tall rocket, built and flown by
United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin
and Boeing, soared off its seaside launch pad at 11:05
a.m. EDT (1505 GMT) to deliver an X-37B drone ship into orbit
for a fourth mission.
As with previous flights, the U.S. Air Force would not say
what the space plane, which resembles a miniature space shuttle,
will be doing in orbit or how long it will stay there.
The last X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle landed itself at
Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Oct. 17, 2014, after
675 days in orbit. The program's first flight in 2010 lasted 224
days. The second in 2011-2012 lasted 469 days.
The vehicles, built by Boeing, are intended to serve as
orbital test beds for future sensors and technologies. The space
planes are 29 feet long and have a wing span of 15 feet, roughly
one-quarter the size of NASA's now-retired space shuttles.
For Wednesday's flight, the military declined to say which
of its two X-37B vehicles is flying, but it did for the first
time unveil a few experiments that are onboard.
The payloads include an experimental propulsion system,
known as a Hall thruster, which was developed by the Air Force.
NASA also is flying samples of almost 100 polymers, composites
and other advanced materials to test how they fare in the harsh
environment of space.
After the X-37B is released into orbit, its upper-stage
engine also will deploy 10 tiny satellites, called CubeSats. One
spacecraft is a crowd-funded technology effort called LightSail
to develop a propulsion system that uses the pressure of photons
from the sun, a technique known as solar sailing, rather than
chemical propellants.
"One test is worth 1,000 expert opinions," Planetary Society
Chief Executive Bill Nye said in an interview during ULA's
launch webcast.
The Air Force is in the process of relocating the X-37B
program from California to Florida and has taken over two of the
space shuttle's mothballed processing hangars at NASA's Kennedy
Space Center. The space plane launched Wednesday may land for
the first time at the shuttle's runway.
"The program expects to have the capability to land in
Florida in mid- to late 2016," said Air Force spokesman Chris
Hoyler.
