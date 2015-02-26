By irene klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL
CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. Feb 26 Work to repair a
Virginia-owned launch pad damaged by an Orbital ATK
rocket explosion is about to halt amid a debate about who should
pick up the bill, officials involved in the dispute told
Reuters.
The Oct. 28, 2014 accident at the Mid-Atlantic Regional
Spaceport (MARS), located on Wallops Island, Virginia, caused
about $20 million in damages to the state-owned launch pad.
Orbital was launching its third Antares mission for NASA
under a $1.9 billion contract to fly cargo to the International
Space Station.
Orbital had insurance to cover its losses at Wallops, as
well as damage to federal property and other entities as
required by the Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees
commercial launches in the United States. That insurance,
however, does not cover the MARS pad owned by Virginia,
according to spokespeople for the company and the FAA.
A funding solution may come as Orbital talks to Virginia
officials and NASA, which owns and operates the Wallops Flight
Facility.
MARS Executive Director Dale Nash said the question of
financial liability is under discussion. Nash confirmed reports
that the Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority, which
oversees the spaceport, will be out of money by the end of the
month for repair work.
Nash declined to say if Virginia, which spent about $100
million to build the launch pad, had insured its property.
Virginia leases its launch site from NASA.
The state last year successfully lobbied for a $20 million
addition to NASA's 2015 budget for the launch pad repairs, which
was included in the Omnibus spending bill Congress passed and
President Obama signed in December. Those funds, however, have
not yet been released, said NASA spokesman Allard Beutel.
Sources told Reuters the NASA Office of Inspector General is
investigating, but officials there declined to comment.
Meanwhile, Orbital said it is working with NASA and Virginia
to come to an agreement on funding launch pad repairs.
"We are optimistic that we are nearing a path forward that is
agreeable to all parties and will enable work to continue
without disruption," said Orbital spokesman Barry Beneski.
(Editing by Andrew Hay)