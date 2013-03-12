* Analysis of rock powder showed Mars was habitable
* Search ongoing for organic carbon
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 12 Seven months
after NASA's rover Curiosity landed on Mars to assess if the
planet most like Earth had the ingredients for life, scientists
have their answer: Yes.
Analysis of a powder drilled from an ancient and once
water-soaked rock at the rover's Gale Crater landing site show
clays, sulfates and other minerals that are all key to life, the
scientists told a news conference at NASA's headquarters on
Tuesday.
The water that once flowed through the area, known as
Yellowknife Bay, was likely drinkable, said Curiosity's lead
scientist John Grotzinger, who is with the California Institute
of Technology.
The analysis stopped short of a confirmation of organics,
which are necessary for Earth-like life. But with 17 more months
left in the rover's primary mission, scientists said they expect
to hone in on that question.
The scientists, who spoke at the U.S. space agency's
headquarters in Washington, also talked on a conference call
with reporters based elsewhere.
While the $2.5 billion Curiosity mission is not a
life-detection exploration, it is intended to find places where
organics, if they exist, could have been preserved.
The rover touched down inside Gale Crater on Aug. 6 to begin
the two-year mission.
(Editing by Tom Brown and Christopher Wilson)