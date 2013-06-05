* Journey to Mount Sharp will take from 10 months to a year
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 5 NASA's Mars rover
Curiosity is on the road toward Mount Sharp, the primary target
of a planned two-year mission to search for habitats that could
have supported life, officials said on Wednesday.
Ten months ago the rover landed inside a giant impact basin
near the planet's equator, a site selected because of the
3-mile-high (5-km-high) mound of layered rock rising from the
crater floor.
Instead of heading directly to Mount Sharp, scientists
wanted to explore an area in the opposite direction where images
from orbit showed three different types of rocks coming
together.
Curiosity drilled out a sample from a slab of bedrock and
immediately hit pay dirt. The analysis showed it contained six
elements needed for microbial life - hydrogen, carbon, oxygen,
nitrogen, sulfur and phosphorus - plus water that had not been
too acidic or too salty.
After a month's hiatus due to a communications blockage by
the sun, Curiosity last month drove about nine feet (2.7 meters)
and drilled into a second mudstone. Analysis of that sample is
pending, deputy project scientist Joy Crisp from NASA's Jet
Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, told reporters on
a conference call on Wednesday.
On Monday, scientists sent commands for the rover to turn
around and begin driving toward the base of Mount Sharp, located
about five miles (eight km) southwest of its present position.
It will be a slow and circuitous journey. At least three
stops for science studies are planned, including measurements to
determine how much drier the region gets as Curiosity moves away
from the low-lying Yellowknife Bay where it conducted its early
investigations.
"We're going to keep our eyes open as we drive and if we in
fact drive past something that's amazing, we might actually turn
around and go back and check it out, but there's nothing that we
see from orbit that's like some super-compelling clue to life or
something like that," Crisp said.
"What we have is a real desire to get to Mount Sharp," she
added.
MINERAL MAP
What lures scientists to the mountain is a mineral map,
compiled by orbital reconnaissance, showing chemical variations
from base to summit. Scientists believe the mineral changes
reflect and record transitions in Mars' environment from a warm
and wet past to the cold, dry desert that appears today.
"It's like looking at layers of the Grand Canyon," Crisp
said.
The older layers of the planet are at the base of Mount
Sharp. Rocks at higher elevations contain chemical information
about later climates.
"We're trying to read the record in the rocks to figure out
what the environment was like when those rocks were forming,"
Crisp added.
Even by the most direct route with minimal stops,
Curiosity's drive to the base of Mount Sharp will take 10 months
to a year, said project manager Jim Erickson from the Jet
Propulsion Laboratory.
That doesn't leave much time for mountain climbing and
analysis during the rover's primary two-year mission, but with
its early discoveries at Yellowknife Bay, Curiosity already has
answered the key question about whether Mars was suitable for
microbial life.
NASA's other operational Mars rover, Opportunity, which was
designed to last three months, has been working for more than
nine years.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Jane Sutton and Eric
