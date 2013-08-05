* Robotic probe finds Mars was suited for microbial life
* Curiosity team marks first anniversary of daredevil
landing
* Rover heading to Mars' Mount Sharp for additional studies
By Irene Klotz
Aug 5 The NASA rover Curiosity survived its
daredevil landing on Mars one year ago Tuesday and went on to
discover that the planet most like Earth in the solar system
could indeed have supported microbial life, the primary goal of
the mission.
"The stunning thing is that we found it all so quickly,"
California Institute of Technology geologist and lead project
scientist John Grotzinger said on Monday during a ceremony at
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California,
marking the rover's first anniversary on Mars.
"If you asked me a year ago, 'What are you going to find in
the first year?' I wouldn't have ever said we were going to find
what we went looking for," added Curiosity scientist Ken Edgett,
with Malin Space Science Systems in San Diego.
Now scientists hope to learn whether life-friendly niches on
Mars are common and whether any organic carbon has been
preserved in the planet's ancient rocks.
To answer those questions, Curiosity is heading to Mount
Sharp, a three-mile high (five-km) mound of layered sediment
rising from the floor of Gale Crater, where the one-ton rover
touched down at 1:31 a.m. EDT (0531 GMT) on Aug. 6, 2012.
To land that much weight in such a specific location,
engineers devised a complicated descent system that included a
never-before-tried hovering platform that gently lowered the
rover with tethers onto the planet's surface and then, so it
wouldn't land on Curiosity, was directed away to crash-land
elsewhere.
The drama, which a NASA video dubbed "the seven minutes of
terror," opened with rocket burns to slow down Curiosity from
its 13,000 mph (21,000 km per hour) interplanetary cruising
speed and direct it into the thin Martin atmosphere.
Within seven minutes, the rover dropped from seven times the
speed of sound to zero, shedding a heat shield, parachutes and
the hovering platform in the process.
"I've probably seen that video 100 times in the last year
and you still think about how you felt that night, still in
wonderment that it really did what it did," said NASA project
manager Pete Theisinger.
Rather then heading first to Mount Sharp, scientists decided
to explore a region that showed telltale signs of past flowing
water. Drilling into a piece of bedrock, the rover found all the
chemicals needed to support simple microbial life, such as
microorganisms that rely on chemicals rather than sunlight, for
energy.
"It all added up to an understanding of this environment as
being chemically favorable for life - not in a harsh way, but
actually quite a benign environment that is very much like
Earth," Grotzinger said.
Curiosity is expected to be joined next year by another NASA
robotic probe, called MAVEN, which will remain in orbit to
assess how and why the planet is losing its atmosphere.
MAVEN's data will be combined with ongoing studies by
Curiosity, NASA's long-lived Mars rover Opportunity, and a trio
of orbiters, including the European Space Agency's Mars Express,
to better understand how a planet that seemed to start off so
much like Earth ended up so different.
MAVEN arrived at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on
Friday. It is scheduled to launch from the nearby Cape Canaveral
Air Force Station on Nov. 18 and arrive at Mars in September
2014.
