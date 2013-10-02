HOUSTON Oct 2 Ancient Mars was home to giant
volcanoes capable of eruptions a thousand times more powerful
than the one that shook Mount St. Helens in 1980, scientists
said on Wednesday.
The finding raises fresh questions about conditions on Mars
in its early years, a time when scientists believe the planet
was much more Earth-like with a thick atmosphere, warmer
temperatures and water on its surface.
Major volcanic eruptions likely would have triggered climate
shifts that toggled Martian temperatures between cold spells
when ash blocked sunlight and heat waves when greenhouse gases
filled the skies, according to scientists.
Supervolcanoes may have made it more difficult for life to
evolve on the planet's surface, but underground steam vents and
the release of water into the atmosphere also could have created
niches for microbes to thrive, said geologist Joseph Michalski
of the Planetary Science Institute in Tucson, Arizona.
The discovery of supervolcanoes on Mars comes from analysis
of images from a quartet of Mars orbiters over the past 15
years.
These types of volcanoes, also known as "caldera" volcanoes,
are ancient, collapsed structures rather than steep, cone-shaped
or domed mountains like Olympus Mons on Mars, a so-called shield
volcano that stands nearly three times taller than Mount
Everest, the highest peak on Earth.
"We know a lot about the volcanic history of Mars over the
last 3 billion to 3.5 billion years, but that still leaves about
1 billion years before that over which we don't really know
anything about volcanism," Michalski told Reuters.
Some scientists theorized that the oldest Martian volcanoes
had eroded away, but the new findings suggest a different kind
of volcano existed long ago.
"If early Mars saw a lot more explosive volcanism, then the
features that are left from that don't look like those shield
volcanoes. That's maybe why we didn't see them," Michalski said.
Scientists say supervolcanoes erupt with about 1,000 times
the force of typical volcanoes like Mount St. Helens in
Washington state. The eruption of Mount St. Helens in 1980
blasted the top off the mountain, killed 57 people and,
according to the U.S. Geological Survey, shot ash, steam, water
and debris about 80,000 feet (24,000 meters) into the air.
Evidence of past supervolcanoes on Earth has been erased by
plate tectonics and other geologic activities.
Michalski actually was studying Martian impact craters, not
looking for volcanoes.
"We made the discovery by accident," he said. "As I went
through (the images) of this one region, I found a number of
them that were simply not impact craters," he said.
"One was clearly a volcano. ... It is quite possible there
are many more of these," Michalski added.
Because the emission of gases from volcanoes helps create a
planet's atmosphere, understanding the volcanic history of Mars
is crucial to figuring out what the planet - the fourth from the
Sun - was like in its early years.
Additional evidence may come from NASA's Mars Curiosity
rover, which is heading toward a 3-mile (5-km) high mound of
deposits called Mount Sharp.
The rover touched down inside a giant impact basin near the
planet's equator in August 2012 to assess if Mars ever had the
chemistry and environment to support and preserve microbial
life.
"There are thousands of layers of rocks in Mount Sharp and
they contain a long record of geologic history," Michalski said.
"There could be interlayered rocks that are ash beds, and we
predict that and we hope that the rover can test it," he said.
The research appears in the journal Nature.
(Editing by Tom Brown and Will Dunham)