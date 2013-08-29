* Rover dispatched to look for life-friendly habitats
* Phobos is one of two Martian moons
* Rover to scan skies for comet in September
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Aug 29 NASA's Mars rover
Curiosity turned its cameras skyward to snap pictures of the
planet's moon, Phobos, passing in front of the sun, images
released on Thursday show.
Curiosity landed on Mars in August 2012 for a two-year
mission to determine if the planet most like Earth in the solar
system has, or ever had, the chemical ingredients for life. It
struck pay dirt in its first analysis of powder drilled out from
inside a once water-soaked piece of bedrock.
The rover is now enroute to its primary hunting ground, a
three-mile (5-km) high mountain of layered sediment called Mount
Sharp. It paused on Aug. 17 to snap pictures of Mars' larger
moon, Phobos, making a dash in front of the sun. NASA released
three pictures, taken three seconds apart, of the eclipse, taken
with the rover's telephoto lens.
"This one is by far the most detailed image of any Martian
lunar transit ever taken. It was even closer to the sun's center
than predicted, so we learned something," Curiosity
scientist Mark Lemmon of Texas A&M University said in a
statement.
Curiosity is scheduled to moonlight as an astronomer again
in September and October when it tries to catch a glimpse of the
approaching Comet ISON.