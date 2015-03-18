By Irene Klotz
| HOUSTON, March 18
HOUSTON, March 18 A contender for a one-way
mission to Mars says the venture is unrealistic and will not
work, according to an essay by the candidate published on
Wednesday.
Joseph Roche, an astrophysicist and lecturer at Trinity
College in Dublin, Ireland, is among 100 finalists selected by
Mars One, a nonprofit Dutch organization, for possible permanent
resettlement on Mars in 10 years.
"I do not think we will see a one-way mission in my
lifetime," Roche wrote in an article published on Wednesday in
the Guardian newspaper.
His comments are not the first words of skepticism about the
project in the scientific community. In October, researchers
with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology concluded that
the plan, which aims to establish a self-sufficient colony of 24
settlers, is flawed.
"Although Mars One was never likely to overcome the
financial and technical barriers during the proposed timeline,
it was refreshing to hear a new idea that challenges us to think
about our own role in the future of space exploration," Roche
wrote.
Roche broke his silence after Mars One issued a "top 10
candidates" list which he said was based on how much financial
support candidates had donated to the organization.
"I think that the shortcomings of the selection process,
coupled with (Mars One's) unwillingness to engage and
collaborate with the scientific community, means that the time
might have come for Mars One to acknowledge the implausibility
of this particular venture," Roche said in the essay.
Mars One denied that candidates' financial contributions
affect the selection process. Many successful candidates "have
never contributed financially beyond the application fee, and
there are many that did contribute significantly, but were not
selected to proceed to the next selection round," Mars One
communications director Suzanne Flinkenflögel wrote in an email
to Reuters.
Mars One skeptics have questioned various aspects of the
project. "For example, if all food is obtained from locally
grown crops, as Mars One envisions, the vegetation would produce
unsafe levels of oxygen, which would set off a series of events
that would eventually cause human inhabitants to suffocate," MIT
said.
Likewise, a system to bake out ice from Martian soil for
drinking water does not exist, the study found.
Last month, industry trade publication Space News reported
that Mars One contractors Lockheed Martin and Surrey
Satellite Technology had completed concept studies for robotic
precursor missions, but had not signed contracts for follow-on
work.
(Editing by David Adams and Matthew Lewis)