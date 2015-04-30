By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 30
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 30 - NASA's
pioneering Messenger spacecraft ended its four-year study of the
planet Mercury on Thursday by crashing into the planet's
surface, scientists said.
Flight controllers at the Johns Hopkins University Applied
Physics Laboratory in Maryland earlier estimated that Messenger,
traveling at more than 8,700 mph (14,000 kph), would hit the
ground near Mercury's north pole at 3:26 p.m. EDT (1926 GMT).
Messenger, with no more fuel to maneuver, fought the
downward push of the sun's gravity until it impacted the
planet's surface. It likely gouged a 52-foot-wide (16 meter)
crater into Mercury's 's scarred face
During its final weeks in orbit, Messenger relayed more
details about the innermost planet of the solar system, which
turns out to have patches of ice inside some of its craters,
despite its sizzling location more than twice as close to the
sun as Earth.
"We've been concentrating on getting as much of the data
down on the ground," lead researcher Sean Solomon, with Columbia
University in New York, wrote in an email. "We will have years
to think about the meaning of the measurements."
Messenger, or the Mercury Surface, Space ENvironment,
GEochemistry, and Ranging craft, made the first close-up studies
of Mercury since NASA's Mariner 10 spacecraft flew by the planet
three times in the mid-1970s. It arrived at Mercury in 2011
after a circuitous six-year journey.
During its 4,104 orbits of Mercury, Messenger made
surprising detections of potassium, sulfur and other volatiles
on the planet's surface that presumably should have evaporated
due to the planet's high temperature. Mercury's average surface
temperature is 332 degrees Fahrenheit (167 degrees Celsius),
with daytime highs of 801 degrees Fahrenheit (427 degrees
Celsius.)
Messenger also confirmed the existence of ices and other
materials, possibly even carbon-based organics, on the floors of
craters where sunlight never shines. During its final days,
Messenger attempted to peer directly down into targeted craters,
Solomon said.
It also found evidence of past volcanic activity and signs
the dense and shrinking planet has a liquid-iron core.
"It's mind-boggling how much we have accomplished,"
Messenger scientist Deborah Domingue, with the Planetary Science
Institute in Tucson, Arizona, said in a statement. "There is
such a feeling of satisfaction."
Europe and Japan are partnering on a follow-on mission to
Mercury, called BepiColombo, due to launch in 2017.
