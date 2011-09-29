* Volcanoes buried under deep lava lakes
* Weak magnetic field doesn't guard against solar wind
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 Mercury may have a lot in
common with Earth, but close-up images and data captured by
NASA'S MESSENGER probe this year show it's still a bit of a
planetary weirdo.
Just like Earth, Mercury has lava flows. But these are deep
flows that smoothly cover the small planet's northern polar
region, with no Earth-type volcanoes in sight.
There are dips in Mercury's surface, just as there are
hills and valleys on Earth, and both are rocky planets. But
those on Mercury have been dubbed "hollows" to differentiate
them from impact craters and other depressions on the small,
hot orb closest to the Sun.
It has a magnetic field, just as Earth, Jupiter, Saturn,
Uranus and Neptune do, but Mercury's magnetosphere is so small
-- about 1 percent the size of Earth's -- that it offers little
protection from the charged particles that make up the solar
wind blasting off the Sun.
"Mercury is not the planet described in the textbooks,"
James Head III of Brown University said in a telephone briefing
on Thursday. "The innermost planet has had a long and much more
exciting life than anyone expected or predicted."
MESSENGER -- which stands for MErcury Surface, Space
ENvironment, GEochemistry, and Ranging spacecraft -- looped
around the inner solar system 15 times over six years before
beginning its orbits around the planet on March 18.
The spacecraft's findings were presented in a special
package of articles in the journal Science.
Astronomers have long wondered whether Mercury had
volcanoes on its surface. MESSENGER's fly-bys confirmed that it
does, but the six months of orbital observation show that the
lava flows are different from those on Earth.
No volcanoes are visible, and scientists believe that the
source of the lava has been buried under the flow. The polar
lava flow covers more than 6 percent of Mercury's surface, an
area equivalent to 60 percent of the continental United
States.
When the lava flowed out of cracks in the planet's surface
some 3.5 billion to 4 billion years ago, it filled craters more
than a mile (1.6 km) deep, Head said. The volume would have
been enough to bury the state of Texas under more than a 4-mile
(6.4 km) deep blanket of lava.
New MESSENGER images show small, shallow, irregularly
shaped depressions called hollows widely distributed on
Mercury's surface. These hollows may still be forming because
they show little evidence of scarring from incoming space
rocks, said David Blewett of the Johns Hopkins University
Applied Physics Laboratory, lead author of one of the reports.
(Editing by Xavier Briand)