By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Nov 4 An experimental
rocket built by Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc failed
its debut flight, a setback for a U.S. military initiative to
develop a low-cost, on-demand small satellite launcher,
officials said on Wednesday.
The 67-foot-tall (21 meter) Super Strypi rocket shot off
from the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Hawaii at 5:45 p.m.
local time on Tuesday (0345 GMT Wednesday). The fin-guided
rocket, which launches off a steerable rail, failed less than a
minute after liftoff, the Air Force said.
The mission was part of a broader U.S. military initiative
to develop low-cost, quick-turnaround launch services for small
satellites.
The three-stage, solid-fuel Super Strypi was developed in
partnership by the U.S. Department of Energy's Sandia National
Laboratory in New Mexico, the University of Hawaii and Aerojet.
It was designed to launch payloads weighing as much as 660
pounds (300 kg) into orbits as high as 295 miles (475 km) above
Earth. The Air Force hoped production costs would be less than
$15 million per vehicle.
A U.S. Government Accountability Office report released last
week found that none of the military's programs to demonstrate
launch-on-need services is ready to move from development and
testing into production.
Several commercial companies also are working on low-cost
small launchers, with an eye toward flying and replenishing
planned networks of remote sensing, communications and weather
forecasting satellites under development by Planet Labs, OneWeb,
SpaceX, BlackSky Global, UrtheCast, Spire, Google's Skybox
Imaging and other firms.
Companies working on small satellite launchers include
Virgin Group's Virgin Galactic, Firefly Space Systems, Rocket
Labs, the Paul Allen-backed Stratolaunch Systems and Spain's
zero2infinity.
The accident, which will be formally investigated, destroyed
a 122-pound (55 kg) Earth observation research satellite built
by the University of Hawaii and 12 shoebox-sized experimental
satellites known as CubeSats that were backed by NASA and
several universities.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Joseph White and Leslie
Adler)