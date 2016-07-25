By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 25 An Air Force
weather satellite that failed two years into its planned
five-year lifetime cannot be recovered, leaving an aged network
of spacecraft in orbit to collect key meteorological data for
global military operations, officials said on Monday.
Ground control teams have been unable to command the Defense
Meteorological Satellite Program Flight 19, or DMSP F19,
spacecraft since February, the Air Force said in statement on
Monday.
Investigators traced the problem to a power failure.
"The satellite is not repairable and no further action will
be taken to recover it," the Air Force said.
It said the loss of the satellite would have no impact on
the Department of Defense core weather sensing mission and that
the remaining satellites in the DMSP network still can support
mission requirements.
Built by Lockheed Martin Corp, DMSP F19 was the
latest in a series of polar-orbiting weather satellites operated
by the Air Force and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration. They provide information for worldwide tactical
operations.
The loss of DMSP F19 leaves five operational satellites in
the network, all of which are well past their design lifetimes.
The Air Force said it had tapped the 10-year old DMSP F17 to
serve as one of two primary satellites after DMSP F19 failed.
The other primary satellite in the network is DMSP F18, which
was launched in 2009. The satellites are designed to last five
years.
Congress last year scrapped the DMSP program but one
spacecraft remains in storage and could be launched to replace
the failed satellite.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Bill Trott)