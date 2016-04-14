By Irene Klotz
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 14 The head of
the United States Space Command said on Thursday he supports a
policy change to allow decommissioned intercontinental ballistic
missiles (ICBMs) to launch commercial satellites, a plan pushed
by Orbital ATK Inc and opposed by other private space
launch companies.
U.S. Air Force General John Hyten said that spare ICBMs
should not be given away for free, nor dumped en masse into the
commercial marketplace.
"I would like to figure out how to get some value out of the
hundreds of millions investment we have in those excess ICBMs,
but we cannot destroy the small launch business in doing that,"
said Hyten during a press conference at the Space Symposium in
Colorado Springs. "There's got to be a way to find the sweet
spot."
Hyten noted that the Air Force will not decide the issue,
which could affect hundreds of millions of dollars in potential
rocket launch orders in coming years. "This is going to be a
national policy decision," he said. Lifting the ban on using
mothballed nuclear missiles requires action by Congress.
Orbital ATK is pressing U.S. lawmakers to end a ban on using
ICBMs for launching commercial satellites, an initiative that
has raised concern among companies, such as Richard Branson's
Virgin Galactic, that have invested millions of dollars in
potential rival rockets.
Orbital wants the missiles to build a solid-fuel rocket, a
technology that Virgin and most of the other startup commercial
launch firms do not use.
Current U.S. policy allows the missile rocket motors to be
used to launch military payloads, a service that Orbital has
been providing under contract with the Air Force. But the
decommissioned missiles cannot currently be used as launch
vehicles to fly commercial satellites.
In an interview with Reuters, Doug Loverro, deputy assistant
defense secretary for space policy, said more study is needed.
"The last thing we want to do is harm the entrepreneurial
space market that we've built in this country. But I don't think
it's necessarily a given that selling (ICBMs) will harm it, nor
do I think that it won't harm it. We don't have any information
one way or another," Loverro said.
Orbital said it wants the missiles to build a Minotaur 4
launch vehicle capable of lifting about four times the weight of
small rockets like Virgin Galactic's LauncherOne.
