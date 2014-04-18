By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 18 A robotic U.S.
spacecraft ended a pioneering mission to map dust and gases
around the moon with a planned, kamikaze crash into the lunar
surface early on Friday, NASA officials said.
The Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer, or
LADEE, had been flying at increasingly lower altitudes to study
how dust is lifted off the lunar surface and what gases comprise
the moon's so-called exosphere - the region of space surrounding
the airless moon.
NASA officials had planned to crash the spacecraft into the
moon, after it transmitted its final batch of data.
Before hitting the lunar surface, LADEE was traveling at
3,600 mph (5,790 kph), three times faster than a high-powered
rifle bullet, so the spacecraft not only broke apart upon
impact, but pieces of it likely vaporized.
"There's nothing gentle about impact at these speeds," lead
scientist Rick Elphic, with NASA's Ames Research Center in
Moffett Field, California, said in a statement.
Launched on Sept. 6 from Wallops Island, Virginia,, LADEE
put itself into orbit around the moon in October. After an
instrument checkout and adjustments to its altitude, LADEE in
November began what was originally expected to be a 100-day
mission.
The mission was later extended to April 21, but LADEE ran
out of fuel and came down somewhere on the far side of the moon
between 12:30 a.m. and 1:22 a.m. EDT (1630 and 1722 GMT) on
Friday, NASA said.
Flight controllers will try to figure out where exactly
LADEE met its demise and use NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter
to image the site. The information will be the final bit of
science from the mission about the lunar-space environment.
"It will be interesting to see what kind of (impact) feature
LADEE has created," Elphic said.
In addition to better understanding the moon, scientists
plan to use the data collected about the lunar exosphere to
model the environments around other airless bodies, including
the ice dwarf planet Pluto, which will be visited for the first
time by a NASA spacecraft next year.
