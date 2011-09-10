* NASA GRAIL satellites to arrive Dec. 31 and Jan. 1
* Gravity maps should reveal what is inside the moon
* Data needed to understand moon's origin and evolution
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 10 An unmanned U.S.
rocket blasted off on Saturday from Cape Canaveral Air Force
Station in Florida to deliver twin robotic probes to the moon
in the hope of learning what is inside.
The 124-foot (37.8-meter) booster soared off its seaside
launch pad at 9:08 a.m. EDT (1308 GMT), arcing over the
Atlantic Ocean as it raced into orbit.
Less than two hours later, both probes were flying freely
from the rocket's upper-stage motor and were communicating with
NASA's Deep Space Network.
"I couldn't be more pleased," Jim Adams, deputy director of
NASA's planetary division, told reporters after the launch.
Liftoff of the Delta 2 rocket occurred two days later than
planned due to high winds at the launch site and because of
time required to review data on the rocket after its tanks were
drained of fuel following an earlier launch scrub on Thursday.
The twin satellites on board are headed to a point in space
932,0570 miles (1.5 million km) away where gravitational pull
from the Sun and Earth balances out.
From there, the NASA Gravity Recovery and Interior
Laboratory, or GRAIL, satellites will make a long, slow
approach to the moon, arriving on Dec. 31 and Jan 1.
The twin GRAIL probes are designed to precisely map the
moon's gravity so scientists can learn what lies beneath the
lunar crust and whether the moon's core is solid, liquid or
some combination of the two.
Combined with high-resolution imagery, ongoing analysis of
rock and soil samples returned by the 1969-1972 Apollo missions
and computer models, the gravity maps are expected to fill in
the biggest missing piece in the puzzle of how Earth's natural
satellite formed and evolved.
MAPPING MOON GRAVITY
The small boxy probes are designed to fly single file over
the lunar poles, mapping the dips and swells in lunar gravity.
Linked by radio waves, the spacecraft will be able to
detect changes in the tug of lunar gravity as small as one
micron -- about the width of a red blood cell.
Pockets of terrain with more mass will cause first one and
then the second satellite to speed up slightly as they fly
over, changing the distance between the two probes in minute,
but measurable amounts. Less dense regions will cause the
probes to slow slightly.
The measurements are so precise that scientists have to
factor out a myriad of other forces, including the pressure of
sunlight and the gravitational influences of all other planets
in the solar system, even the dwarf planet Pluto, currently
about 2.9 billion miles (4.7 billion km) away.
Scientists believe the moon's building blocks were large
chunks of debris jettisoned from Earth after a collision with
an object as big as Mars.
The moon's ancient face reveals a history of impacts over
the eons and other events, such as flowing rivers of molten
lava. The GRAIL researchers' job is to determine how all these
processes impacted the moon internally.
"Large impacts deposit a great deal of energy into a
planet. They heat the interior. They potentially could cause
the convection pattern to change. They can contribute to the
way a planet de-gasses," said Massachusetts Institute of
Technology planetary scientist Maria Zuber, lead researcher and
manager of the $496-million GRAIL mission.
Besides unraveling the moon's history, GRAIL scientists
expect to extrapolate their findings to other rocky bodies,
both in our solar system and eventually to those beyond.
United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin
(LMT.N) and Boeing (BA.N), manufacture and provide launch
services for the Delta 2 rocket. Lockheed Martin also is the
prime contractor on the GRAIL satellites.
