CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Oct 7 - Politics may be keeping most
of NASA's workers home, but that didn't stop the U.S. space
agency's new moon probe from achieving lunar orbit, officials
said on Monday.
The Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer, or
LADEE, blasted off on Sept. 6 aboard a small rocket that placed
the spacecraft into a highly elliptical orbit around Earth.
After three trips around the planet, LADEE on Sunday was in
precise position to fire its braking rocket, let itself be
captured by the moon's gravity and then settle into lunar orbit.
The timing was not ideal. The ongoing partial shutdown of
the U.S. government has sidelined about 97 percent of the NASA's
18,000 employees.
But among those still on the job were LADEE's flight
controllers, who managed the difficult maneuver, said deputy
project scientist Greg Delory, with NASA's Ames Research Center
in Moffett Field, California.
Over the next two weeks, LADEE will tweak its orbit so that
it ends up about 155 miles (250 km) above the lunar surface, an
ideal vantage point for studying the gases surrounding the moon
and search for electrically charged dust rising from the ground.
The government furlough also was not expected to impact a
LADEE laser communications demonstration slated for later this
month, Delory said.
Last week, NASA brought back workers preparing a new Mars
orbiter for launch on Nov. 18. Skeleton crews, meanwhile, are
overseeing NASA's communications satellites and science probes.
(Editing by Tom Brown and Philip Barbara)