By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. March 25
A NASA robot ship
will pluck a large boulder off an asteroid and sling it around
the moon, becoming an ad hoc destination to prepare for future
human missions to Mars, the U.S. space agency said on Wednesday.
The so-called Asteroid Redirect Mission is estimated to cost
about $1.25 billion not including launch costs and is targeted
for liftoff in December 2020. It would be followed five years
later by a human expedition to the space rock, a modification of
a plan proposed by President Barack Obama in 2010.
NASA also considered bagging a smaller asteroid and
relocating the entire body into a high orbit around the moon.
After extensive studies, NASA opted to collect and move a
boulder, a mission that will cost about $100 million more, but
which better prepares the agency for the ultimate goal of
landing astronauts on Mars.
"They're the kind of things that we know we're going to need
when we go to another planetary body," NASA Associate
Administrator Robert Lightfoot told reporters on a conference
call.
NASA plans to study the asteroid for about a year and test
deflection techniques that one day may be necessary to save
Earth from a potentially catastrophic collision. An asteroid or
comet smashed into the planet about 65 million years ago,
leading to climate changes that killed off dinosaurs and most
other life on Earth then.
So far, NASA has three candidate asteroids, but does not
expect to make a decision about where to fly before 2019.
The mission involves flying a robotic spacecraft, powered by
solar electric propulsion, to an asteroid for an extensive
survey. Once a target boulder was selected, the probe would
hover down toward the surface and deploy a pair of robot arms to
grab hold of a 6.5- to 13-foot (2- to 4 meter) wide boulder.
"I'm going to have multiple targets ... We can assess which
one we want to go after and I then have three- to five tries to
get it, or I can move on to a different one," Lightfoot said.
The captured boulder, which would remain attached to the
probe, would then be nudged into an orbit circling high around
the moon, a maneuver expected to take about six years.
The probe would include a docking ring so a NASA Orion
spaceship, carrying two astronauts, could reach the asteroid, a
mission targeted for around 2025.
