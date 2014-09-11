By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept. 11
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept. 11 A NASA spacecraft
designed to one day fly astronauts to Mars rolled out of its
processing hangar at the U.S. space agency's Kennedy Space
Center in Florida on Thursday to be prepared for a debut test
flight in December.
"This is a pretty historic moment for us," Scott Wilson,
NASA's Orion production operations manager, told reporters as
workers prepared to move the capsule to a fueling depot. "This
marks the end of the assembly process for the spacecraft."
An unmanned version of the gumdrop-shaped Orion capsule,
which has been under construction for three years, is due to
launch aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on
Dec. 4 from nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
United Launch Alliance is jointly owned by Lockheed Martin
Corp and Boeing Co.
In December Orion will be flown to an altitude of about
3,600 miles (5,800 km) from Earth, 14 times farther away than
the International Space Station.
The capsule will then careen back toward the planet,
slamming into the atmosphere at 20,000 mph (32,000 kph). At that
speed, Orion's thermal protection system should heat up to about
4,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,200 degrees Celsius), proving the
shield can protect astronauts returning from the moon and other
deep-space destinations.
Orion is part of NASA's follow-up program to the now-retired
space shuttles that will allow astronauts to travel beyond the
International Space Station, which flies about 260 miles (418
km) above Earth.
A test flight with crew aboard is set for 2021. NASA intends
to use the rocket and Orion to fly astronauts to an asteroid
that has been robotically relocated into a high orbit around the
moon. Eventually, the U.S. space agency wants to fly a
four-member crew to Mars.
NASA has been out of the human space launch business since
the shuttle program ended in 2011.
The agency currently buys rides for space station crew
members aboard Russian Soyuz capsules. A heated three-way
competition to build a U.S.-based commercial space taxi is also
under way. The contenders are privately owned Space Exploration
Technologies, also known as SpaceX, privately owned Sierra
Nevada Corp and Boeing.
Work on the Orion deep-space capsule, built by Lockheed
Martin, began more than a decade ago under NASA's defunct
Constellation moon program. NASA has already spent about $9
billion developing Orion.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by David Adans and Susan
Heavey)