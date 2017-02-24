By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Feb 24 The Trump
administration has directed NASA to study whether it is feasible
to fly astronauts on the debut flight of the agency’s heavy-lift
rocket, a mission currently unmanned and targeted to launch in
late 2018, officials said on Friday.
The study marks the Republican president’s first step in
shaping a vision for the National Aeronautics and Space
Administration.
Under President Barack Obama, the U.S. space agency was
working on the heavy-lift Space Launch System rocket and Orion
deep-space capsule with the aim of sending astronauts to
rendezvous with an asteroid in the mid-2020s, followed by a
human expedition to Mars in the 2030s.
The request for the study from the new administration tweaks
that plan by exploring whether to add a crew to an earlier test
flight and perhaps setting the stage for a human return to the
moon.
NASA officials said they do not feel compelled to fly the
test mission with crew aboard, Bill Gerstenmaier, NASA’s head of
human space flight, told reporters on a conference call.
“There’s not pressure to go do this,” Gerstenmaier said. "I
find it encouraging that we were asked to go do this feasibility
study."
The study is expected to take about a month. Engineers are
assessing hardware changes, schedule delays, additional costs
and increased risks of flying a two-member crew on the first
flight of the Space Launch System rocket, which is about four
times bigger and more powerful than any current U.S. booster.
The astronauts would fly aboard an Orion capsule, under
development by Lockheed Martin Corp, and swing around
the moon during an eight- to nine-day mission, similar to what
the Apollo 8 crew accomplished in 1968.
Gerstenmaier said adding crew to the mission would not be
worthwhile if it forced the flight to be delayed more than about
a year.
The rocket’s second flight, which is to include crew, is
targeted for August 2021. The study will explore what would be
gained technically by having a crew aboard sooner.
