By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Dec 5 - A U.S. spaceship designed to
one day fly astronauts to Mars made a near-bullseye splashdown
in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, wrapping up a flawless, unmanned
debut test flight around Earth.
"It's hard to have a better day than today," NASA's Orion
capsule program manager Mark Geyer told reporters after landing.
The cone-shaped capsule blasted off aboard a Delta 4 Heavy
rocket, the biggest in the U.S. fleet, just after dawn from Cape
Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Three hours later, it
reached peak altitude of 3,604 miles (5,800 km) above the
planet, a prelude to the most challenging part of the flight, a
20,000-mph (32,000 km/h) dive back to Earth.
Orion survived a searing plunge through the atmosphere,
heating up to 4,000 degree Fahrenheit (2,200 degree Celsius) -
twice as hot as molten lava - and experiencing gravitational
forces eight times stronger than Earth's.
Over the next few minutes, a total of 11 parachutes deployed
to slow Orion's descent, including three gigantic main chutes
that guided the spaceship to a 20-mph (32 km/h) splashdown 630
miles (1,014 km) southwest of San Diego, California, at 11:29
a.m. EST (11:29 EST).
Details of the spaceship's performance, especially how it
weathered surges of radiation as it passed through the lower Van
Allen radiation belt, will come after data recorded by more than
1,200 onboard sensors is retrieved and analyzed.
"I'm sure we're going to find some very interesting things,"
Geyer said.
The point of the flight, which cost NASA about $375 million,
was to verify that Orion's 16.5-foot (5-meter) diameter heat
shield, parachutes, avionics and other equipment would work as
designed prior to astronauts flying aboard.
NASA has been developing Orion, along with a new heavy-lift
rocket, for more than eight years. The design of the rocket has
changed, leaving Orion sole survivor of the canceled
Constellation lunar exploration program to become the
centerpiece of a new human space initiative intended to fly
crews to Mars.
NASA has spent more than $9 billion developing Orion, which
will make a second test flight, also without crew, in about four
years.
A third mission, expected around 2021, will include two
astronauts on a flight that will send the capsule high around
the moon. Since the end of the Apollo moon program in 1972,
astronauts have flown only a few hundred miles above Earth.
"We've ... finally done something for the first time for our
generation. It's a good day," said Mike Hawes, Orion program
manager with NASA prime contractor Lockheed Martin.
Orion's debut flight originally had been slated for Thursday
but a problem with the rocket, built and flown by United Launch
Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed and Boeing Co,
delayed the launch one day.
